Thailand MotoGP round cancelled due to Covid-19

Thailand Moto GP in Buri Ram is cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.

The race, initially set to be the 16th round of the season, had been scheduled for Oct 15-17.

"Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said in a statement, adding that it is working on a replacement race.

The Thai Grand Prix is the third Asian race to be cancelled due to Covid-19 following the Australian and Japanese rounds. The Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled, with the Styrian Grand Prix added in its place.