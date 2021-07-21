Thailand MotoGP round cancelled due to Covid-19
published : 21 Jul 2021 at 16:52
writer: Reuters
Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.
The race, initially set to be the 16th round of the season, had been scheduled for Oct 15-17.
"Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," MotoGP said in a statement, adding that it is working on a replacement race.
The Thai Grand Prix is the third Asian race to be cancelled due to Covid-19 following the Australian and Japanese rounds. The Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled, with the Styrian Grand Prix added in its place.