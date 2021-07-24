Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Panipak wins Thailand’s first gold medal
Sports

Panipak wins Thailand’s first gold medal

published : 24 Jul 2021 at 20:31

writer: Online Reporters

Panipak Wongphatthanakit celebrates winning gold with the Thai national flag in Chiba, Japan, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Panipak Wongphatthanakit celebrates winning gold with the Thai national flag in Chiba, Japan, on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

Panipak Wongpattanakit edged Spanish teenager Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win Thailand’s first gold medal in the women's taekwondo in the 49kg category on Saturday.

Panipak, nickednamed Tennis, trailed the Spanish 9-10 with nine seconds to go when her last two shots gave her two points and the 11-10 win.

Serbia's Tijana Bogdanovic and Israel's Abishag Semberg won the two bronze medals.

Netizens called what happened in the nine seconds a miracle, which not only gave Thailand the first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics but also the first ever for the Taekwondon Association of Thailand.

"Congratulations," the association posted a message on its Facebook account.

#NongTennis quickly became the top tweet topic Thailand.

Panipak, 23, won the bronze medal in the Olympics in Rio De Janairo five years ago.

She almost quit after returning home from her Olympic debut in Brazil but returned to training after a two-month break.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Pride of the nation

Panipak Wongpattanakit edged Spanish teenager Adriana Cerezo Iglesias to win Thailand’s first gold medal in the women's taekwondo in the 49kg category on Saturday.

20:31
Thailand

Wild elephant revisits Hua Hin family

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A family was woken up late on Friday night by a familiar visitor — a jumbo who had broken into their kitchen a month ago in search of food.

20:29
World

Vietnam reports record 7,968 Covid cases

More than two-thirds of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement.

19:48