A thrilling rivalry seems on the cards

Panipak and Cerezo in for an epic tussle

Adriana Cerezo, left, congratulates Panipak Wongphatthanakit for winning the gold medal in the women's 49kg division at the 2020 Olympics. (Reuters photo)

Taekwondo fighters Panipak Wongpattanakit and Spain's Adriana Cerezo could create a long rivalry judging from their ages and the close nature of their showdown at the Tokyo Games won narrowly by the Thai.

Their first meeting on Saturday ended with Panipak taking the gold medal in the women's 49kg thanks to a last-gasp kick.

While Panipak, 23, is at the peak, teenager Cerezo's career has just begun.

Panipak has enjoyed a long unbeaten spell which was almost ended by the 17-year-old Spaniard at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

With five seconds remaining and trailing by one point, Panipak scored two points to win 11-10 and become Thailand's first gold medallist of Tokyo 2020 and the country's only Olympic champion in Korea's combat sport, so far.

The triumph also laid to rest the ghosts of the 2016 Games in Rio where Panipak was a favourite but had to settle for bronze.

"I am happy that I did it. I waited for this for five years," the Surat Thani native said after the dramatic victory.

"In the closing stages of the final, I was a bit nervous. But there was still time and I could control myself. I tried to score and I did it.

"I'd like to dedicate this gold medal to all Thais because the situation in our country is not good. I want everyone happy."

At 23, the Chulalongkorn University graduate still has several years left in her career.

Having won an Olympic gold, two world titles and an Asian Games gold, Panipak is looking forward to winning more honours in major international tournaments.

She is scheduled to arrive in Phuket today and will immediately enter quarantine at a hotel to comply with the government's Covid-19 protocols.

Thanks to the Olympic gold, Panipak will become rich.

She will get 12 million baht in bonus from the National Sports Development Fund and millions of baht in cash and gifts from various private firms and well-wishers.

Deserved win

Cerezo was just five seconds away from winning an Olympic gold medal in her Games debut.

But a two-point body kick from Panipak reversed a one-point lead, sending her crumpling on the mat in tears.

"The gold is what I came for and what hurts is the way I lost it. I gave her a chance to win and she's really good, she took it. She deserves it," the Madrid resident said of Panipak.

The Spaniard had beaten the odds with a 33-2 win in the quarter-finals over China's two-time Olympic champion Wu Jingyu -- twice her age at 34 -- whose dream of a historic third gold medal was shattered with the defeat.

The likeable Spaniard, her country's first medallist at Tokyo, showed grace in defeat.

She raised Panipak's hand after the final and smiled when she paid respect to Thailand coach Choi Young-Seok after the bout.

"The 17-year-old Adriana Cerezo was unable to win gold in the women's 49kg in taekwondo, but her silver medal has been rightly applauded," said Spanish newspaper Marca.

Cerezo has already won three continental titles at both junior and senior levels at the 2019 European Junior Championships, 2019 European U21 Championships and 2021 European Championships.

She was inspired watching films starring Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan.

"I did a lot of sports. My parents did not like martial arts, they thought it was too violent. In the end it was my grandfather who made the decision to sign me up. He said: 'Don't be boring, let the girl do whatever she wants.' And at age four I was enrolled in taekwondo," she was quoted as saying in her official profile in www.olympics.com.

After taking silver on Saturday, she said she hopes to win more medals -- which would not be silver or bronze.

Panipak lost in the final seconds in the quarter-finals at Rio 2016 and Cerezo can learn from her heartbreaking defeat at Tokyo 2020.

Panipak and Cerezo could meet again at the world championships and 2024 Paris Olympics.

For now, it's 1-0 for Panipak.