Shuttler Ratchanok in last 8 after win over Tunjung

Ratchanok Intanon reacts during the match against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

Ratchanok Intanon beat Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-19 on Thursday to make it to the last eight of the Tokyo Games.

The World No. 6 took 39 minutes to win the contest at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo that earned a spot in the last eight.

The victory on Thursday gave Ratchanok, nicknamed May, eight consecutive wins over the World No. 23.

She will meet World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the next round.