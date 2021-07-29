Section
Shuttler Ratchanok in last 8 after win over Tunjung
Sports

Shuttler Ratchanok in last 8 after win over Tunjung

published : 29 Jul 2021 at 08:39

writer: Online Reporters

Ratchanok Intanon reacts during the match against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia on Thursday. (Reuters photo)
Ratchanok Intanon reacts during the match against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

Ratchanok Intanon beat Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-19 on Thursday to make it to the last eight of the Tokyo Games.

The World No. 6 took 39 minutes to win the contest at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo that earned a spot in the last eight.

The victory on Thursday gave Ratchanok, nicknamed May, eight consecutive wins over the World No. 23.

She will meet World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the next round.

Sports

