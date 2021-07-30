It's sayonara for Nishino

Section
published : 30 Jul 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has terminated its contract with national coach Akira Nishino, the organisation announced on Thursday night.

The move came during a meeting to review the Japanese coach's performance after the 2022 World Cup qualifying round.

Thailand could only get nine points from eight games in Asia's second qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup so the FAT decided to part ways with the coach, the FAT said.

The technical committee will oversee the selection of players for the 2021 Southeast Asian championship and 2023 Asian Cup qualifying round, it said.

The FAT will later announce its process to select a knowledgeable coach.

Nishino, 66, took charge of the War Elephants in 2019 after guiding his country to the last-16 round at the 2018 World Cup.

