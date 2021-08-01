Fighter Jutamas ends Tokyo Games medal quest

Jutamas Jitpong (right) fights Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu on Sunday. (Photo: Thailand Boxing Association)

Jutamas Jitpong lost to Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu on Sunday in quarter-final bouts of the women's flyweight (51kg) division in the Tokyo Games.

The Thai fighter lost 5-0 to Cakiroglu, who was the 2019 world championships silver medallist and 2019 European championships winner.

The loss ended her contest in the Games.

Another boxer, Chatchai-decha Butdee, on Sunday faces three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba in the men's featherweight (57kg) division,

He needs a win to be assured of at least bronze medals.



