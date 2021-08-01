Fighter Jutamas ends Tokyo Games medal quest
published : 1 Aug 2021 at 10:42
writer: Online Reporters
Jutamas Jitpong lost to Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu on Sunday in quarter-final bouts of the women's flyweight (51kg) division in the Tokyo Games.
The Thai fighter lost 5-0 to Cakiroglu, who was the 2019 world championships silver medallist and 2019 European championships winner.
The loss ended her contest in the Games.
Another boxer, Chatchai-decha Butdee, on Sunday faces three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba in the men's featherweight (57kg) division,
He needs a win to be assured of at least bronze medals.