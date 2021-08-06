Semis loss 'acceptable' -- Sudaporn

Winner Kellie Harrington of Ireland (left) and Thai Sudaporn Seesondee gesture after their lightweight semi-final bout at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. (AFP photo)

TOKYO: Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee had to settle for a bronze medal after narrowly losing to old foe Kellie Harrington in the women's lightweight (60kg) semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

In a repeat of their 2018 world championships final, Harrington, 31, edged past the Thai 3-2 to qualify for the gold medal match against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil, who beat Mira Marjut Johanna Potkonen of Finland 5-0.

The Dubliner also beat Sudaporn by the same scoreline in the New Delhi tournament three years ago.

The 2018 Asian Games silver medallist from Udon Thani had no regrets about her performance in Tokyo, insisting she had given everything against Harrington.

"I am satisfied with the result [against Harrington] even though it didn't go my way," said Sudaporn, Thailand's first female boxer to win an Olympic medal.

Indeed, there is no reason for her to have any regrets as an Olympic bronze medal is probably as glittering as gold.

Thanks to the bronze, the 29-year-old fighter will become a rich woman and a navy officer.

At the moment, she will get 8.72 million baht in reward from the government and private sector.

She will receive 4.8 million baht in bonus from the National Sports Development for winning an Olympic bronze medal.

Bangchak Corporation will give her two million baht.

Also she will get a monthly salary of 8,000 baht for 20 years -- 1.92 million baht in total --from the National Olympic Committee of Thailand.

Sudaporn, a volunteer ranger at the Royal Thai Navy, will become a sub-lieutenant.

Navy chief Chartchai Sriworakhan phoned her to give her moral support after Thursday's fight.

The RTN announced on Thursday that Sudaporn, who graduated with a degree in education from the Institute of Physical Education's Sukhothai campus, will be promoted to become a sub-lieutenant in accordance with the force's promotion and reward regulations.

"I have been waiting for this for 12 years," Sudaporn said earlier at the Tokyo Games.

At the Kokugikan Arena, Sudaporn chased Harrington throughout the three-round fight, but the Irishwoman -- a hospital cleaner from Dublin -- showed patience to land clean counterpunches that found the target.

The Thai said she had no questions about the judges' decision and accepted the outcome.

"It was a close bout and the score was acceptable. It was not easy to fight her as she has good footwork and long arms," Sudaporn added.

Asked if she would try to seek revenge for the two losses to Harrington, Sudaporn said: "If my body allows me, we may fight again in Paris [at the 2024 Olympics]. But I have to go back and work really hard."

Harrington put on an astute tactical performance, switching stance between rounds to draw in and frustrate the tough-punching Thai before moving in quickly on the counter.

"I fought her back in 2018, it was a chess match then, it was a chess match today," Harrington said.

"I wasn't stepping inside to get a bang, because she hits very hard with her back hand."

Thailand are now likely to end their Tokyo campaign with two medals -- a gold from taekowndo star Panipak Wongpattanakit and bronze from Sudaporn.

Thailand have two athletes left in the 2020 Olympics -- Patty Tavatanakit and Ariya Jutanugarn -- but they are not in contention for medals after yesterday's second round of the women's golf competition.

Pride of the Philippines

Flyweight Carlo Paalam has put himself in contention for the Philippines' first-ever Olympic boxing gold.

Paalam ensured no more boxing medals for hosts Japan yesterday with a display of speed and agility in his semi-final against Ryomei Tanaka, who was no match for his quick-footed opponent.

A teary-eyed Paalam fell to his knees on the canvas when his victory was confirmed and let out an ecstatic scream.

He refused to be drawn on what a gold medal would mean.

"I won't answer that for now, I still have good work left to do," he said.

He will lock horns with Galal Yafai of Great Britain in the final. bangkok post/reuters