Man City thrash Arsenal 5-0

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is pursued by Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during their Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

MANCHESTER: Manchester City made light work of thrashing a hapless 10-man Arsenal 5-0 on Saturday — the first time since 1954-55 that the Gunners have lost their first three matches of a league season.

So relentless were the hosts that Arsenal had just 18% of the possession — and only 9% in the second half. They outshot the visitors 25-1, and the one Arsenal shot was not on target.

City’s week had been dominated by transfer speculation as Harry Kane confirmed he would be remaining at Tottenham. Cristiano Ronaldo was then rumoured to be making a sensational move to the Etihad but opted instead to return to Manchester United.

Yet, even without the injured Kevin De Bruyne and with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez on the bench, City showed the wealth of attacking options on offer to Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, back at the Etihad Stadium where he worked as an assistant between 2016 and 2019, watched in horror as his team fell apart early on, with Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres giving City a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes.

The visitors remained masters of their own chaotic downfall as Granit Xhaka inexplicably got himself sent off for a two-footed lunge in the 35th minute, making an already difficult task that bit more challenging for Arteta’s men.

City could then afford to take their foot off the gas but the goals still flowed as Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for City’s third just before halftime.

Rodri added a fourth early in the second half, before Torres scored his second late on to complete a miserable afternoon for Arteta and his side.

Another loss means Arsenal are without a point, or even a goal, from their three matches so far this season, while City, temporarily at least with rivals in action later in the weekend, are back on top of the standings.

Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 12 league matches against Arsenal (10 wins and two draws) since a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates in December 2015.

City are also the third team in Premier League history to score 10 goals in their first two home matches in a season, after Arsenal in 2010-11 (10) and Manchester United in 2011-12 (11).