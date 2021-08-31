Start of 'new era' for Thai football leagues

The Football Association of Thailand kicks off a "new era" for domestic leagues at a virtual press conference on Monday.

Four days before the 2021/22 season kick-off, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced on Monday the domestic leagues are entering a "new era".

First of all, the top flight -- Thai League 1 -- has been rebranded the Revo Thai League with Toyota Motor Thailand remaining a major sponsor, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang said.

Matches will be shown live on Channel 5 and PPTV, and via AIS Play online and smartphone platforms, Somyot added.

He said the new season, which opens on Friday, will begin with a "bang".

"They [the teams] will fiercely fight [for the title] and give happiness to fans," Somyot told a virtual press conference.

The start of the season has been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the season, matches will be played behind closed doors with teams in the "dark-red provinces" including Bangkok playing their home games in other areas.

Thai League CEO Korrawee Pritsananantakul said this is a "new era" of Thai football.

Opta has been hired to collect data as fans can find information on clubs, players and other things, he said.

He said the FAT will push for all clubs in every league to have proper licences to lift the standard of Thai football.

The Thai League 1 champions and the FA Cup winners will earn automatic berths in the group stage of the AFC Champions League while the second- and third-placed sided in the top flight will play in the ACL play-offs.

BG Pathum United won their first ever top flight title last season ahead of Buriram and Port.

After guiding the Rabbits to the Thai League 1 crown, coach Dusit Chalermsan left for Thai League 2 side Rajpracha before joining Port.

Pathum are now coached by Australian coach Aurelio Vidmar who helped them reach the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League recently.

Promoted sides are Nongbua Pitchaya, Chiangmai United and Khon Kaen United.