Paralympic silver, bronze for Thai wheelchair racers
published : 31 Aug 2021 at 14:57

writer: Online Reporters

Prawat Wahoram of Thailand appears dejected after winning silver and failing to defend his crown in the Men's 1500m T54 final at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)
Thai wheelchair racers Prawat Wahoram, 40, and Putharet Khongrak, 26, won silver and bronze medals respectively in the 1,500m T54 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Their success was announced by government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The Thai Paralympic squad had now accumulated six Paralympic medals - one gold, two silvers and four bronzes, he said.

Prawat had won seven Paralympic titles and tried unsuccessfully to defend his crown in the 1,500m T54 race.

The gold medalist was Swiss Marcel Hug, 35, who set a new world record in the men's T54 1,500m at 2:49.55 minutes. Prawat finished in 2:50.20 and Putharet 2:50.68.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was happy with their success and sent them his moral support.

Putharet Khongrak of Thailand celebrates after winning bronze  in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Men's 1500m T54 final at Olympic Stadium. (Photo: Reuters) 

