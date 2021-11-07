Pathum loss deals big blow to Buriram

All-round performer: Pathum United defender Andres Tunez (right) celebrates after scoring against Buriram United.

Buriram United's massive five-point advantage in Thai League 1 was trimmed to just two after the northeastern giants suffered a 1-0 defeat at defending champions BG Pathum United on Saturdaynight.

The Thunder Castle held on to the top spot in the league with 25 points, as Bangkok United, who bagged three points after a 4-0 rout of former champions Chiang Rai United last night, closed in on the leaders with 23 points.

Andres Tunez showed no mercy to his former club as he headed home a 24th-minute lob from Chaowat Weerachart.

Buriram had their chances which they failed to avail and the Rabbits moved up to third place on 22 points with a game in hand.

Bangkok United were in devastating form at Chiang Rai as they punished the Beetles time and again for their mistakes.

Heberty Fernandes was the first to score for the capital side when he found the net near the 30-minute mark and Vander Luiz followed up with another goal 10 minutes after the break.

Heberty struck again in the 70th minute to widen the gap to 3-0, only a minute after Chiang Rai's Tanasak Srisai was sent off by the match referee.

Tristan Do produced the fourth goal for the visitors in injury time.

Meanwhile, Nongbua Pitchaya ensured that Chiangmai United remain riveted to the bottom of the table following a 3-1 home victory.

Saharat Kanyaroj cancelled out a goal by Jirapan Phasukihan after 33 minutes and the two sides went into the breather tied 1-1.

Hamilton Soares converted a penalty in the 69th minutes before picking up his second goal in injury time to seal a 3-1 win for Nongbua.