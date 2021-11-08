Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Port suffer massive setback
Sports

Port suffer massive setback

published : 8 Nov 2021 at 04:30

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Nakhon Ratchasima's Kwame Karikari celebrates his goal against Port.
Nakhon Ratchasima's Kwame Karikari celebrates his goal against Port.

Port's title aspirations were thrown off the track by a shock 3-1 defeat at Nakhon Ratchasima as they fell 10 points behind Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United.

Port were heavy favourites to claim three points from the trip but were never able to recover from a first-half brace by Kwame Karikari.

The Ghanaian striker first converted a penalty after 27 minutes and was on target again four minutes later to deal another blow to the visitors' confidence.

Dennis Villanueva grabbed the third for the home team an hour into the match.

Port were able reduce the deficit to 3-1 through a 77th-minute Nurul Sriyankem strike, but the chances for a recovery by the Klongtoey-based team were effectively over by then.

In another game, Ratchaburi claimed a 2-0 home victory over PT Prachuap.

In Saturday night's late game, hosts Khon Kaen United rallied to salvage a 1-1 draw with Police Tero.

Jenphop Phokhee put the Fire Dragons ahead in the eighth minute but the hosts were handed the leveller by Thailand U23 striker Jakkit Phalapon 12 minutes later.

Police were reduced to 10 men on the pitch when Kanokpon Buspakom was sent off in the 65th minute for a foul on a Khon Kaen player.

The hosts failed to press home their advantage and Police ended the match with a point in their pocket.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

WASHINGTON: The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

7 Nov 2021
Thailand

British foreign secretary to visit Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will travel to Malaysia on Sunday as part of a week-long visit to Southeast Asia aimed at deepening economic and security ties in the region, her office said.

7 Nov 2021
Business

'China is ready' to make RCEP trade deal tariff cuts

HONG KONG: China is on track to cut tariffs when an Asia-Pacific trade deal comes into force at the start of next year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

7 Nov 2021