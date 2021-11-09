Buriram eye quick return to form in T1

Nongbua striker Hamilton Soares reacts after scoring a goal.

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United will aim to bounce back when they host Nongbua Pitchaya on Tuesday.

The Thunder Castle's 1-0 loss at BG Pathum United on Sunday has blown the title race wide open.

Buriram are now two points ahead of True Bangkok United who won 4-0 at Chiang Rai United on Saturday.

Holders Pathum are three points off the pace with a game in hand.

Buriram cannot afford another slip-up as they could be overtaken by Bangkok United and/or Pathum.

On paper, Buriram should have few problems against newcomers Nongbua in the northeastern derby.

But the Thunder Castle must keep a close eye on Nongbua striker Hamilton Soares, the league's current top scorer with nine goals.

Touted as favourites to go back to Thai League 2 at the end of their first ever season in the top flight, the Gamecocks have defied all the odds to sit ninth, five points above the relegation zone.

Buriram's strike force will be led by Samuel Rosa and Supachai Chaided who have combined to score 11 league goals this term.

Fresh from their big win over Chiang Rai, Bangkok United will hope to continue their scoring spree against Police Tero.

Heberty Ferandes scored twice and his partner Vander Luiz added another against Chiang Rai. Heberty has now netted seven times this campaign.