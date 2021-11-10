True Bangkok United seal big win over Police Tero

Bangkok United's Wisarut Imura celebrates his goal against Police Tero.

True Bangkok United secured a comfortable 5-0 win against Police Tero in Thai League 1 on Tuesday night.

The Angels finished off Police with goals from five different players -- Wisarut Imura (28), Tristan Do (39), Vander Luiz (54), Thossawat Limwannasathian (67), and Anthony Carter (90).

It was Bangkok's second successive big win after they thrashed Chiang Rai United 4-0 at the weekend.

The victories followed a lacklustre home draw against newcomers Nongbua Pitchaya.

In today's action, champions BG Pathum United will be looking to extend their winning run to six matches when they travel to Nakhon Ratchasima.

Fresh from their win against Buriram United at the weekend, third-placed Pathum are favourites against the Swat Cats who are seventh.