Nongbua extend unbeaten streak with home victory over Prachuap

A show of skill: Nongbua Pitchaya's Warakorn Thongbai (right) dribbles the ball away from Prachuap's Thirayu Banhan.

Nongbua Pitchaya continued their impressive run in their first ever season in Thai League 1 as they edged PT Prachuap 1-0 in a home game on Saturday night.

Prachuap enjoyed possession for most of the match but were unable to create any meaningful moves as they only had six shots at the goal -- half the number of those unleashed by the home team.

Reigning League Cup champions Prachuap couldn't do much after Airton Tirabassi gave Nongbua the advantage on 55 minutes that proved the difference last night.

Nongbua are now unbeaten in their past five Thai League 1 outings.

In another match, Janepob Phokhee's 37th-minute strike proved enough to give Police Tero three points from their home game against Suphanburi.

Port, ditched by coach Dusit Chalermsan hours before their Thursday night's 1-0 home victory over Ratchaburi, face first of their two toughest opponents in the top flight tonight.

Port are scheduled to take on former champions Chiang Rai United in an away game tonight before hosting holders BG Pathum United on Saturday evening.

The Khlong Toey-based team are now being coached by Sarawut Treephan, who himself was shunted to a relatively inactive job within the club after a lacklustre run last season.