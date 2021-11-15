Dusit back as Rabbits' boss

Nakhon Ratchasima's Kwame Karikari, No.9, in action against Ratchaburi during a Thai League 1 battle on Sunday night.

Dusit Chalermsan won't have to wait long for a reunion with Port after he took over the reins of Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United on Sunday.

An official statement from the Rabbits confirmed that Dusit was back at the club as "team manager", only three days after he quit his job as Port's head coach.

The two sides, both of whom have title aspirations, are set to clash on Saturday.

Dusit first guided Pathum United to the Thai League 2 title and a quick return to the top flight and then helped the team win their maiden league title last season.

He quit the job and took over as the head coach Port but failed to deliver the expected results and eventually resigned on Thursday.

Dusit's return to Pathum cost Aurillo Vidmar his job after the Australian refused to accept an offer to become the club's technical chairman.

Dusit's first job as the Pathum "team manager" will be to help them collect three points from their trip to Nongbua Pitchaya on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in last night's Thai League 1 action, former champions Muang Thong United laboured to a 2-0 home victory over bottom-placed Chiangmai United.

Willian Popp netted both goals against Chiangmai, who were left with 10 men for the last 15 minutes of the match.

Ratchaburi edged Nakhon Ratchasima 3-2 with Steeven Langil putting them on course in the 31st minute.

Derley (48th minute) and Luke Woodland (79th) also scored for Ratchaburi, while the Swat Cats had goals from Naruepol Arom-sawad (58th) and Kwame Karikari (63rd).

On Saturday night, Buriram United lost 2-0 at Chonburi and Pathum United edged Samut Prakan City 1-0.