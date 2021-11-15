Sadom claims third All Thailand Golf Tour title of year

Section
Sports

published : 15 Nov 2021 at 04:30

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Kittipong Thongsombat

Sadom Kaewkanjana poses with the Singha Classic trophy.
Sadom Kaewkanjana put on another great performance to claim his third title on the All Thailand Golf Tour this year with a one-shot victory at the Singha Classic on Sunday.

Sadom, one of the overnight joint leaders, closed with a final round 67 to win on nine-under 275 at the par-71 Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok.

One shot behind was Nitithorn Thippong (68), who registered his best finish on the tour.

Sadom, who had five birdies and one bogey in the final round, took home 450,000 baht for his third ATGT win this year and his fifth in total.

With the earnings of 2,382,000 baht after six events, the 23-year-old Sadom is confirmed to be crowned the winner of the Order of Merit Award with two tournaments remaining.

Nitithorn received 285,000 baht.

Charng-Tai Sudsom (66) and Settee Prakongvech (68) shared third on six-under 278. They received 145,125 baht each.

Sadom, who also won on the Thai PGA Tour last month, said the key to his solid performance was his putter.

"At the moment, I am happy with every area of my game especially my putting. It had worked really well of late," he said.

"However, this win is different from the previous ones in that the course here is tough and you need to be more careful playing each shot. You need to be more patient. And I have done that today."

Nitithorn, meanwhile, admitted he enjoyed playing in the last group despite his failure to handle the pressure in the final stage.

"I was a bit under pressure on the last three holes and that was the reason I did not give myself any chance to make a birdie," said the 25-year-old, who had five birdies and two bogeys.

"I'm still happy with my performance this week."

Wanich Petcharit (70) was fifth on three-under 281.

Raththee Sirithanakunsak, who shared the lead after three rounds, slipped to tied sixth on two-under with Natipong Srithong (70).

The best amateur award went to Chanadol Dontree, who was tied for 52th on 299.

The next leg of the All Thailand Golf Tour will be the three-million-baht Singha Chiang Mai Open to be held on Nov 18-21 at the Mae Jo Golf Resort & Spa.

