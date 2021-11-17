Vidmar's abrupt departure puts Dusit on Pathum seat

Pathum coach Dusit Chalermsan.\

Coach Dusit Chalermsan will begin his second stint at BG Pathum United when the Thai League 1 champions visit Nongbua Pitchaya on Wednesday.

Dusit will take charge of the Rabbits after they parted ways with Australian coach Aurelio Vidmar by "mutual consent."

"It will be a tough game against Nongbua who are strong at home but we hope to get three points," Dusit said.

BG are third, three points behind leaders True Bangkok United, with a game in hand.

Pathum announced Vidmar's departure in a social medial post late on Monday night.

"We have officially parted ways with Aurelio Vidmar with the decision agreed to by both parties," the Thai League 1 champions said.

"We would like to thank Vidmar for his good work and wish him success in his next challenge."

The announcement came after the club appointed Dusit as "manager who is in charge of training" at the weekend.

At that time, it was unclear what exactly Dusit's job was.

The departure of Vidmar opened the way for Dusit to become coach.

Former Thailand international Dusit, 51, quit BG after guiding them to their first ever Thai League 1 title last season.

He then took charge of Thai League 2 side Rajpracha before joining Thai League 1 club Port.

Following a string of poor results, Dusit quit as coach of Port last week before making a return to Pathum.

Vidmar's departure may be a surprise as the Rabbits are still in contention for the Thai League 1 crown.

In 12 league games under the Australian, Pathum had eight wins, two draws and two defeats.

Vidmar also steered BG to the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League.