Buriram back in form with win over Khon Kaen, Samut Prakan suffer shock loss

Buriram's Supachai Jaided celebrates after scoring against Khon Kaen United.

Buriram United ended their three-match Thai League 1 winless run with a 4-0 hammering of 10-man Khon Kaen United in a northeastern derby on Saturday night.

Thailand striker Supachai Jaided had put the Thunder Castle in front early in the match before Khon Kaen's Kritsanaprom Boonsarn got his marching orders in the 41st minute after a VAR intervention following a foul on Chutipol Thongtae.

Buriram stepped up their attacks after the break and Supachai found the net for the second time last night, picking up his second goal of the match after 52 minutes.

Burma forward Aung Thu shared the limelight with goals on 66 and 81 minutes to complete the rout.

Buriram are now tied with Bangkok United for lead on 29 points but a draw in this evening's clash with Muang Thong United would give the in-form Angels sole possession of the top spot again.

Samut Prakan City's struggles in the top league continued as they were shocked 2-1 by relegation candidates Suphanburi.

The victory ended a seven-game losing streak for Suphanburi but it also extended Samut Prakan's winless run to four matches.

The first goal came in the 13th minute from Suphanburi's Danillo Alves before home team star Aris Sarifovic fired over the bar to make botch of a good scoring opportunity.

Suphanburi shocked the host team when they got their second goal in the 37th minute through Losssemy Karaboue.

Samut Prakan succeeded in pulling one back four minutes into the second half when Daisuke Sakai struck home, but their subsequent efforts failed to trouble Suphanburi defenders much.

In another game last night, hosts Nakhon Ratchasima shared the spoils with Chonburi in the wake of a goalless stalemate at His Majesty the King's 80th Anniversary Stadium.