Shuttlers Dechapol, Sapsiree crowned Indonesia Masters
Sports

Shuttlers Dechapol, Sapsiree crowned Indonesia Masters

published : 21 Nov 2021 at 14:24

writer: Online Reporters

Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate after winning the mixed doubles title at the Indonesia Masters in Bali on Sunday. (Badminton Association of Thailand photo)
Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate after winning the mixed doubles title at the Indonesia Masters in Bali on Sunday. (Badminton Association of Thailand photo)

Thailand's dynamic duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won back-to-back titles after defeating Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the final of the Indonesia Masters in Bali on Sunday.

The top-seeded Thai pair beat the number eight seed from Hong Kong 21-11, 21-12 for the mixed doubles champion in Bali to earn US$44,00 (1.46 million baht).

It was the second consecutive title for the Thai stars, who won the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Nov 7 -- and their fifth title this year.

Dechapol and Sapsiree were the only Thai badminton players who made it to the finals.

Badminton Association of Thailand president Patama Leeswadtrakul praised their excellent form, saying it gives them a chance for success at the World Tour Finals to be held next month.

Bali will host the season-ending tournament from Dec 1-5.


