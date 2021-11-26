Injured Peerapat out of Suzuki Cup squad

Bangkok United's Peerapat Notechaiya has sustained a knock on his knee during an FA Cup last-32 round match against Pattaya Dolphin United.

A knee injury has forced Peerapat Notechaiya of Bangkok United to pull out of the War Elephants team for next month's AFF Suzuki Cup.

The left wing back was named in the 30-strong national squad for the Asean championship, which will be held in Singapore from Dec 5-Jan 1.

Peerapat sustained a knock on his knee in an FA Cup last-32 round match against Pattaya Dolphin United on Wednesday night in which Bangkok United romped home 5-0 with ease.

An MRI scan later revealed the extent of Peerapat's injury and ruled him out of action for at least one month, ending the defender's hopes of representing Thailand in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Thailand coach Mano Polking has also named Japan-based left wing back Teerathon Bunmathan in the squad.

Mano has picked Suriya Singmui of Chiang Rai United as a replacement for Peerapat in the national squad.

The team also features four other overseas-based players -- goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan of Belgium's OH Leuven, playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, who is playing in Japan, midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon of English Premier League club Leicester City, and defender Jonathan Khemdee of Denmark's Odense BK.

Ishii quits Samut Prakan job

Japanese coach Masatada Ishii will quit his job at Thai League 1 club Samut Prakan City at the end of the first leg of the tournament this weekend.

Samut Prakan face promoted Khon Kaen United tomorrow evening, when Ishii's contract with the struggling team comes to an end.

After a string of disappointing results in the top league, Ishii guided Samut Prakan to a 2-0 victory over Rasisalai United in the last 32 of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

He has already informed the team players about his decision to leave the club on the expiry of his contract after the Khon Kaen game.

The 54-year-old Ishii was appointed as the head coach of Samut Prakan City last season and helped the team finish sixth place in Thai League 1 at the end of coronavirus-hit 2020 season a few months ago.