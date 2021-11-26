Sadom surges into lead at Phuket Championship

Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand plays a shot during the second round of the Blue Canyon Championship tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket on Friday. (Photo by Paul Lakatos/ Asian Tour via AFP)

PHUKET: Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana provided some unexpected home-turf razzle-dazzle on day two of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship on Friday, hitting an eight-under-par 64.

The 23-year-old, ranked 328th in the world, marched up the leaderboard at the Asian Tour event, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead over John Catlin of the United States.

“Initially this week I was just focusing on making the cut, but I am changing my game plan for tomorrow and looking to go further,” Sadom said.

The wet conditions and preferred lies rule meant Sadom’s second-round effort does not count toward equalling Australian legend Greg Norman’s course record of 64 in the 1994 Johnnie Walker Classic.

“My game today was pretty good,” said Sadom, whose round also matched South African Anton Haig’s 64 from the 2007 Johnnie Walker Classic.

“Especially iron play and putting. I hit close to the pin and made many birdies. And I have only missed one fairway this week.”

Sadom has claimed four titles on the All Thailand Golf Tour in the past two months including the Thailand Open.

Catlin looked strong earlier, hitting a four-under-par 68 and was clubhouse leader on day one following a first-round 65, seven-under-par result.

“I played well today but need to go to the range and work on a few things,” said Catlin, who had previously based himself in Hua Hin and said familiarity with golfing in Thailand was paying of for him.

The $1-million tournament on the popular holiday island marks the first tee-off for the Asian Tour since a 20-month pandemic disruption.

Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang, who had a bogey-free round of 68, and American Sihwan Kim who hit 66 are tied in third place overall.

“I didn’t putt as well as I did yesterday. … The greens seem to be faster this morning,” Chan said.

The Blue Canyon event comes just weeks after Norman announced a new series of 10 events from 2022, backed by $200 million in Saudi money.