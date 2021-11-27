Leaders Bangkok United aim to maintain fine run

Bangkok United's Heberty Fernandes.

True Bangkok United look set to become the halfway leaders of the Thai League 1 season when they travel to Suphanburi on Sunday.

The league will take a break after this weekend's round of matches as the national team play in the Suzuki Cup in Singapore from Dec 5-Jan 1.

Leaders Bangkok United, who are three points ahead of Buriram United, are heavy favourites against Suphanburi who are third from last.

The capital side have won four successive league games and also thrashed Pattaya 5-0 in the FA Cup in midweek. Striker Heberty Fernandes has been on fire and scored twice in the Angels' 3-1 win over Muang Thong United last week.

His form prompted Muang Thong coach Mario Gjurovski to hail the Brazilian as "the best player in Thai League 1".

Second-placed Buriram has a tricky assignment at Chiang Rai United.

Defending champions BG Pathum United, who are six points off the pace, will try to stop the rot when they visit PT Prachuap on Sunday.

Since coach Dusit Chalermsan returned to Pathum earlier this month, he has suffered two consecutive league losses although they defeated Muang Loei United in the FA Cup in midweek.

On the other hand, Port have enjoyed three wins a row in the league after Sarawut Treephan replaced Dusit.

Port travel to newcomers Nongbua Pitchaya on Saturday after beating BG last week.

Although Nongbua are strong at home, their striker Hamilton Soares needs a late fitness test.

"We have exceeded expectations in the first half of the season. Our fans are looking forward to see us play a top team like Port," said Nongbua coach Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul.

Sarawut said: "Nongbua are a good team and play well at home. We cannot underestimate them."

Meanwhile, Buriram defender Pansa Hemviboon has pulled out of the Thai squad for the Suzuki Cup and coach Mano Polking has called up Ratchaburi captain Pawee Tantatmee to replace him.