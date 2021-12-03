Pornpawee, mixed duo reach Bali semis

Kunlavut Vitidsarn hits a return against Srikanth Kidambi during their Group B match. (AFP photo)

Pornpawee Chochuwong secured her place in the women's singles semi-finals of the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday.

Pornpawee defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 22-20, 23-21 for her second win in Group A, which guaranteed her a place in the last four of the US$1.5 million season-ending tournament.

Pornpawee plays Pusarla V Sindhu today to decide the group winner after the Indian also picked up her second victory by defeating Germany's Yvonne Li 21-10, 21-13.

Mixed doubles defending champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai also claimed their semi-final spot after edging Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 21-14, 20-22, 21-19 in Group B.

Men's singles rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn kept his hopes alive after beating India's Srikanth Kidambi 21-18, 21-7 for his first win in Group B.

He plays Toma Junior Popov of France in the last group match on Friday.

Another women's singles star Busanan Ongbamrungphan also stayed alive after her Singaporean opponent Yeo Jia Min retired with a knee injury in their Group B clash. The Thai won the first game 21-7 and led the second 15-9.

In the same group, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi of Japan edged South Korea's An Se-Young 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 for her second win.

Busanan now has to beat Yamaguchi in two games today to advance. Yeo has already pulled out of her last group match against An, handing the victory and the last-four berth to the Korean.

Women's doubles pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai bowed out after losing their second Group A match against Malaysia's Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-23, 14-21.