Theerathon aiming to lift trophy on New Year's Day
Sports

Theerathon aiming to lift trophy on New Year's Day

Siroch joins Chiang Rai

published : 9 Dec 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand coach Mano Polking talks to Theerathon Bunmathan during training on Wednesday.
Thailand defender Theerathon Bunmathan said on Wednesday he was fully fit and ready to help the team win the AFF Suzuki Cup in Singapore.

"Players in several Asean countries have improved. It will be a tough task [to win the title] but we have confidence in our team. However, we must not underestimate any team," said the left wing-back.

"I am injury-free and ready to help the team. I'd like to ask Thai fans to cheer us at the stadium or on TV. We won't disappoint you."

Theerathon began training with the team yesterday after arriving in Singapore on Monday and completing self-isolation in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

"I have not played for the national side for a long time and am happy to return to the team," said Theerathon, who plays for Japan's Yokohama F Marinos.

It is coach Mano Polking's first tournament in charge of the War Elephants but Theerathon said the squad is more or less the same as the previous one.

But he noted that there are more Thais of foreign blood in the team and competition for places in the starting line-up is fierce.

He said he had already talked to Polking about several matters particularly his tactics.

"We want to reach our goal on Jan 1 [when the final takes place]. We want to win the title to make Thais happy," said Theerathon, the first Thai to have won the J-League title.

Five-time champions Thailand began their Suzuki Cup campaign with an unconvincing 2-0 win against Timor Leste in Group A on Sunday.

The other teams in the group are Singapore, Myanmar and the Philippines. Thailand next meet Myanmar on Saturday.

Holders Vietnam are in Group B with Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia. The top two teams in each group reach the semi-finals.

Siroch joins Chiang Rai

Striker Siroch Chatthong has joined Thai League 1 side Chiang Rai United on loan from champions BG Pathum United.

Pathum signed Siroch in the 2020-21 season and the 28-year-old attacker helped the team win their first ever Thai League 1 title.

