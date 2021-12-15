Teenage star Supergirl returns

Teenage Muay Thai star Supergirl celebrates a win. WARAPONG NOITUPTIM

It's been over a year since Supergirl last competed in One Championship. But fans do not have to wait for long to see her in action. The 18-year-old Jaroonsak Muaythai Gym fighter returns to the ring on Jan 14 in Singapore against Ekaterina Vandaryeva in One: Heavy Hitters.

The pair will mix things up in a One Super Series atomweight Muay Thai bout.

Supergirl, a Professional Boxing Association (PBA) Thailand champion, made her One debut in September 2020 at One: A New Breed II against Milagros Lopez.

The match was a brief affair when she knocked out the Argentinian in the opening round.

The teenage phenom comes from a family of Muay Thai professionals.

Her father Jaroonsak trained her and her older sister Wondergirl, who also competes in One, since they could walk.

While juggling school and training, Supergirl fought over 40 times, tallying a professional record of 38 wins, five losses, and one draw.

She is now known throughout the Muay Thai world for her unique spearing knees, and social media videos of her practising that move often go viral.

Supergirl will now continue her One journey against a competitor looking to prove her worth in the atomweight division despite coming off back-to-back losses.

But surprisingly, although Vandaryeva is 11 years older, it's the Thai who has the experience factor on her side. "Barbie" carries a record of 19-5-1.

Moreover, the Jaroonsak fighter will have a two-centimetre height advantage over the Belarusian.

Like her older sibling, Supergirl is looking to crack into the One atomweight Muay Thai rankings in 2022.

Claiming victory over Vandaryeva could set her up for a battle with a top-five ranked contender.