Dechapol, Sapsiree earn title shot

Thai mixed doubles stars aim to make it five in five

Hot streak: Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will be bidding to win their first world title. (AFP photo)

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will vie for their first world championship crown after reaching the final of the 2021 tournament in Spain on Saturday.

The Thai second seeded pair rallied to defeat fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 15-21, 21-7, 21-10 in the semi-finals at Palacios de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva, keeping alive their hopes of claiming their fifth straight title.

The Thais will hope to go one better this time after their loss to China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the 2019 final in Basel, Switzerland.

There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dechapol and Sapsiree will face either third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino or Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya, both from Japan.

The Thais were off to a shaky start and dropped the opening game after a nervy performance especially from Dechapol. They regrouped and fought back to win the second and went on to take the deciding third after 61 minutes.

The top-ranked duo won the last three events of the 2021 World Tour season held in Bali, Indonesia, ahead of the World Championships.

They also won the Hylo Open in Germany before the Bali tournaments.

In all, the pair have won seven titles this year starting with three successive wins on home soil in the 2020 season-ending tournaments in January.

Meanwhile, Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan and Akane Yamaguchi of Japan will battle it out for the women's singles title.

Top seed Tai, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, needed three games to overcome eighth seed He Bingjiao of China 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 while second seed Yamaguchi edged past another Chinese player Zhang Yiman 21-19, 21-19.

Zhang had upset Thai hope Ratchanok Intanon, the seventh seed, 21-13, 13-21, 15-21 in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The other Thai players Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai had also bowed out on Friday after losing to Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea 21-19, 18-21, 18-21 in the women's doubles event.