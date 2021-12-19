Thailand to meet Vietnam in Suzuki Cup semi-finals

Indonesia's Irfan Samaling Kumi (left) celebrates after scoring his second goal against Malaysia during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Group B football match between Malaysia and Indonesia at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday. (AFP photo)

SINGAPORE: Thailand will meet Vietnam in the semi-finals of the Suzuki Cup after Indonesia fought back after going a goal down to beat Malaysia 4-1 in Singapore on Sunday.

Indonesia will take on tournament hosts Singapore in the last four following their first-place finish in Group B, ahead of Vietnam on goal difference after Vietnam cruised to a 4-0 win over Cambodia.

Indonesia, who have never won the biennial competition since its creation in 1996, meet Singapore in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, with the return meeting three days later.

Thailand, winners of the competition a record five times, face the Vietnamese on Thursday. The second leg will be on Dec 26.

The Vietnamese were all-but certain of a place in the knockout rounds going into the final round of group matches and comfortably dispatched the Cambodians.

Nguyen Tien Linh scored twice in the opening 27 minutes before goals from Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai completed the win for the defending champions.

Malaysia went into their game against Indonesia needing to win to progress and made the perfect start when Kogileswaran Raj's curling effort from distance beat Nadeo Argawinata in the 13th minute.

But Indonesia fought back as Irfan Jaya scored twice from close range before halftime to give his side the lead.

Pratama Arhan struck from outside the area five minutes into the second half to increase Indonesia's advantage and, with eight minutes remaining, Elkan Baggot nodded in a fourth to seal top spot ahead of Vietnam on goals scored.

Matches in the Suzuki Cup are being played in a centralised format in Singapore. The tournament was originally scheduled to be played last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.