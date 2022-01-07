Buriram-Police match postponed

Buriram United players celebrate scoring a goal this season.

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United's match at Police Tero this weekend has been postponed due to coronavirus-related issues, Thai League Co said on Thursday.

The northeastern province of Buri Ram and nearby areas have been hit by a surge in Covid-19 cases and a number of Buriram players are at risk of contracting the virus.

They are self-isolating from Jan 3-9 and the province's communicable disease control committee has informed the league of the matter.

As a result, they cannot play in tomorrow's game against Police Tero at Bangkok's Boonyachinda stadium.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus and for the safety of all involved parties, we have postponed the match," the league said in a statement.

A new date will be arranged later. The second half of the season will begin this weekend.

Buriram have 32 points and are ahead of second-placed Bangkok United on goal difference.

Chonburi are third on 28 points, followed by Port and champions Pathum United on 27.