Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Buriram-Police match postponed
Sports

Buriram-Police match postponed

published : 7 Jan 2022 at 05:44

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Buriram United players celebrate scoring a goal this season.
Buriram United players celebrate scoring a goal this season.

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United's match at Police Tero this weekend has been postponed due to coronavirus-related issues, Thai League Co said on Thursday.

The northeastern province of Buri Ram and nearby areas have been hit by a surge in Covid-19 cases and a number of Buriram players are at risk of contracting the virus.

They are self-isolating from Jan 3-9 and the province's communicable disease control committee has informed the league of the matter.

As a result, they cannot play in tomorrow's game against Police Tero at Bangkok's Boonyachinda stadium.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus and for the safety of all involved parties, we have postponed the match," the league said in a statement.

A new date will be arranged later. The second half of the season will begin this weekend.

Buriram have 32 points and are ahead of second-placed Bangkok United on goal difference.

Chonburi are third on 28 points, followed by Port and champions Pathum United on 27.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Duterte: Arrest unvaccinated if they go outdoors

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered the arrest of unvaccinated people who violate stay-at-home orders aimed at curbing "galloping" coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

6 Jan 2022
Thailand

CCSA to determine control zones Friday

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss Covid-19 control zones and additional measures for businesses and activities, National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general Supoj Malaniyom said on Thursday.

6 Jan 2022
World

Indonesia’s Covid cases reach 2-month high as Omicron looms

Indonesia added the highest number of Covid-19 cases in two months and breached a key threshold that could prompt tighter restrictions.

6 Jan 2022