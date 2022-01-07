Elite players vow to do even better

Athletes, from left, Moriya Jutanugarn, Sapsiree Taerattanachai, Ariya Jutanugarn, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Pajaree Anannarukarn attend an event organised by their sponsor SCG on Thursday.

Some of Thailand's top athletes said on Thursday their success in 2021 was a result of their hard work and vowed to do better this year.

Mixed doubles badminton duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, and LPGA Tour golfers Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Atthaya Thitikul were speaking at a promotional event.

It was entitled "Passion Never Stops" and organised by their sponsor SCG.

"I am determined to do better," said teenager Atthaya, who last month won an LPGA Tour card for this year.

"This is just the beginning. It will be tough but that is a challenge."

The 18-year-old won two tournaments on the Ladies European Tour last year and claimed the Race to Costa del Sol, player of the year and rookie of the year honours.

She also had two runner-up finishes on the LPGA Tour at the LPGA Thailand and the Women's Scottish Open.

Pajaree won her maiden LPGA title at ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

"My game plan, mindset and overall play have improved," said Pajaree.

"I did it and I want to prove that I can do it again."

Dechapol and Sapsiree secured titles in eight tournaments in 2021, including the world championships.

They said they had to have discipline in all aspects to become successful.

"We have to be ready physically and mentally," Dechapol said.

Ariya ended a long title drought with her win at the 2021 LPGA Thailand to become the first local champion of the tournament.

She also teamed up with her sister Moriya to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational event.

Two-time major winner Ariya said she was inspired by her up-and-coming young compatriots.

SCG chief Rungroj Rangsiyopas said the company will continue to support these athletes.

"They are the pride of Thailand," he said. "They are an inspiration for young people to achieve their dream on the world stage."