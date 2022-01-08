Coronavirus resurgence impacts Thai League 1 ties

BG striker Diogo Luis Santo.

The opening weekend of the second half of the Thai League 1 season has been hit by a coronavirus resurgence.

Three games have been postponed -- Police Tero v Buriram United, Chiangmai United v Suphanburi and Nakhon Ratchasima v Chiang Rai United.

Police's match against leaders Buriram, which was scheduled for Saturday, was called off on Thursday.

The northeastern province of Buri Ram and nearby areas have been affected by a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A number of Buriram players are at risk of contracting the virus and in self-isolation.

The other two matches were scheduled for Sunday.

The league said yesterday the games were called off due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

More games could be postponed, according to reports.

In Saturday's action, holders BG Pathum United will try to put their campaign back on track when they visit Ratchaburi.

The champions have not won in three games since coach Dusit Chalermsan returned to the club after quitting Port.

Dusit will be without defender Andres Tunez, striker Teerasil Dangda, who is nursing an injury, and goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom who is out for the season due to injury.

However, he welcomes back striker Diogo Luis Santo after a long-term injury.