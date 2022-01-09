Pathum United remain winless under coach Dusit

Prolific scorer: BG Pathum forward Diogo Luis Santo, second left, celebrates his goal against Ratchaburi with teammates.

Ratchaburi dashed defending champions BG Pathum United's hopes of kicking off the Thai League 1 second leg on a winning note with a 1-1 home draw on Saturday night.

Hostilities in the top flight resumed under the shadow of another coronavirus outbreak gripping the country.

Three games of the opening weekend -- Police Tero v Buriram United, Chiangmai United v Suphanburi and Nakhon Ratchasima v Chiang Rai United -- were postponed.

Joint leaders Buriram's game, which was scheduled for Saturday night, was called off after the northeastern province and nearby were affected by a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Saturday night's result ensured the Rabbits remained winless under new coach Dusit Chalermsan for the fourth league game in a row.

The champions are fourth with 28 points, four behind co-leaders Buriram and Bangkok United who both have a game in hand.

Pathum United looked set to claim three points from the trip after Jakkapan Praisuwan found star striker Diogo Luis Santo unmarked and the Brazilian had little trouble in guiding his header into the net in the seventh minute.

The Rabbits held their lead and went into the break a goal ahead.

However, Sittichok Kannoo struck for Ratchaburi 20 minutes into the second half to deny Pathum United a win and ensure a point for Ratchaburi.

In another match, visiting Nongbua Pitchaya produced a stunning second-half comeback for a 2-2 draw with Samut Prakan, who were playing their first match under new coach Yasuchi Yoshida.

Yuto Ono (seventh minute) and Chartree Rattanawong (24th) gave Samut Prakan City an upper hand, but Nongbua Pitchaya hit back through Hamilton Souares (46th) and Barros Tadelli (59th) to salvage a draw.