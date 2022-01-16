Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai sister shuttlers win women's doubles at India Open
Sports

Thai sister shuttlers win women's doubles at India Open

published : 16 Jan 2022 at 16:42

writer: Online Reporters

Benyapa (left) and Nuntakarn Aimsaard celebrate after winning the women's doubles final at the India Open in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand)
Benyapa (left) and Nuntakarn Aimsaard celebrate after winning the women's doubles final at the India Open in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand)

Fourth seeded Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard were crowned the women's doubles champion at the BWF India Open in New Delhi on Sunday.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn took only 34 minutes to beat third seeds Anastasilia Akchurina and Olga Morozova of Russia 21-13, 21-5 for their first Super 500 win and first world series.

The Thai pair earned US$31,600 (1 million baht) from the victory.

"We tried to keep ourselves calm throughout the match although we were excited about our first Super 500 final," Nuntakarn said after the match.

"I am glad we finally made it," added her younger sister Benyapa.

Thai players are guaranteed the women's singles crown in the same competition as the final - to be played later on Sunday - will be between second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan and her compatriot Supanida Katethong.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

KYIV: Ukraine said Sunday it had "evidence" that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, while Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought.

16 Jan 2022
World

Monks flee temples in eastern Myanmar amid intense fighting

Hundreds of monks fled two major towns in Myanmar, a witness said Sunday, among thousands recently displaced by intense fighting between the military and rebel groups opposed to last year's coup.

16 Jan 2022
World

Philippines says Suu Kyi must be involved in Myanmar peace process

MANILA: Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is "indispensable" in restoring democracy to the military-ruled country and must be included in any peace talks, regardless of her conviction, the Philippines' foreign minister said on Sunday.

16 Jan 2022