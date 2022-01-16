Shuttler Busanan edges fellow Thai Supanida in India Open final

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (right) and Supanida Katethong show their medals after the women's singles final at the BWF India Open on Sunday. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand)

Busanan Ongbamrungphan captured the women's singles title of the BWF India Open in New Delhi on Sunday after a win over Supanida Katethong.

The all-Thai final see-sawed on fine margins, with second seed Busanan edging Supanida 22-20 before the sixth seed came back to win the second set 21-19. Busanan then won the third set 21-13.

Busanan received US$30,000 (1 million baht) from the win and Supanida earned $15,200 (500,000 baht).

The victory underlined Thai successes in the event after sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard won the women's doubles champion for their first Super 500 title.