Shuttler Busanan edges fellow Thai Supanida in India Open final
published : 16 Jan 2022 at 18:27
writer: Online Reporters
Busanan Ongbamrungphan captured the women's singles title of the BWF India Open in New Delhi on Sunday after a win over Supanida Katethong.
The all-Thai final see-sawed on fine margins, with second seed Busanan edging Supanida 22-20 before the sixth seed came back to win the second set 21-19. Busanan then won the third set 21-13.
Busanan received US$30,000 (1 million baht) from the win and Supanida earned $15,200 (500,000 baht).
The victory underlined Thai successes in the event after sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard won the women's doubles champion for their first Super 500 title.