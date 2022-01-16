Shuttler Busanan edges fellow Thai Supanida in India Open final

Section
published : 16 Jan 2022 at 18:27

writer: Online Reporters

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (right) and Supanida Katethong show their medals after the women's singles final at the BWF India Open on Sunday. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand)
Busanan Ongbamrungphan (right) and Supanida Katethong show their medals after the women's singles final at the BWF India Open on Sunday. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand)

Busanan Ongbamrungphan captured the women's singles title of the BWF India Open in New Delhi on Sunday after a win over Supanida Katethong.

The all-Thai final see-sawed on fine margins, with second seed Busanan edging Supanida 22-20 before the sixth seed came back to win the second set 21-19. Busanan then won the third set 21-13.

Busanan received US$30,000 (1 million baht) from the win and Supanida earned $15,200 (500,000 baht).

The victory underlined Thai successes in the event after sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard won the women's doubles champion for their first Super 500 title.

