Rabbits' winless run extends to 5 games

Muang Thong's Willian Popp celebrates after scoring against BG Pathum.

Defending champions BG Pathum United's winless streak in Thai League 1 continued on Sunday night following a 2-2 draw at Muang Thong United.

The Rabbits' fifth straight game without a victory under coach Dusit Chalermsan means their hopes of defending the title are evaporating fast.

Pathum won the league last season under Dusit who then moved to fellow Thai League 1 side Port for a forgettable stint. He returned to coach the Rabbits shortly before the end of the first leg.

Wattanakorn Sawatlakhorn grabbed a loose ball on the left and set up Willian Popp for the Kirins' first goal of the match after 14 minutes.

The Rabbits made several moves but had to leave the field one goal adrift at half-time.

Two minutes after the break, prolific Brazilian Diogo Luis Santo struck for Pathum and levelled the score 1-1.

Singaporean Ikhsan Fandi was the next to score for Pathum in the 56th minute but the Rabbits were unable to defend their advantage, conceding the equaliser on 75 minutes when Boontawee Theppawong scored for the Kirins.

Nakhon Ratchasima took possession of ninth spot in the league table following a hard-fought 1-0 win at Police Tero.

The winner came in the first-half injury time when Swat Cats striker Kwame Karikari was fouled inside the box by Isaac Honni and the referee awarded the penalty after consulting the VAR official.

Kwame stepped up to the spot and converted with ease to seal three points for the visitors.

In Saturday night's late game, Port remained winless since the resumption of the top-flight hostilities earlier this month, escaping with a lucky draw at Khon Kaen United.

Port's David Rochela was red-carded four minutes into injury time and Khon Kaen's Ibson Melo fired a penalty over the bar as the match ended in a goalless draw and a point for the Khlong Toey-based club.