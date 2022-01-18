Section
Easy ACL group stage draw for Pathum
Sports

published : 18 Jan 2022 at 07:18

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Dusit Chalermsan
Dusit Chalermsan

Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United were on Monday drawn in a relatively weak group in the AFC Champions League.

The Rabbits will meet Australia's Melbourne City, South Korean FA Cup winners Jeonbuk Dragons and the Philippines' United City.

The group stage kicks off in April and the play-offs are scheduled for March.

But while on paper Pathum have an easy task, their current form could cost them dearly.

BG have not won in four games since coach Dusit Chalermsan returned to the club he guided to their first ever Thai League 1 title last season.

Pathum, under Australian coach Aurelio Vidmar, lost to South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors on penalties in the last 16 round last term.

Thailand's Chiang Rai United will face Shanghai Port of China, Kitchee from Hong Kong and a play-off winner (Japan's Vissel Kobe, Shan United of Myanmar or a yet undetermined club from Australia) in Group J.

Thai League 1 side Buriram United will play off against South Korea's Daegu for a place in Group F.

Thai club Port will face a daunting task against Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea for a spot in Group I.

Holders Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia are in Group A with Istiklol of Tajikistan, Qatar's Al Rayyan, and a play-off winner.

