Coach Dusit out, BG appoint Surachai
Sports

Coach Dusit out, BG appoint Surachai

published : 19 Jan 2022 at 07:11

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Surachai Jaturapattarapong.
Surachai Jaturapattarapong.

Struggling Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United have appointed their director of football Surachai Jaturapattarapong as caretaker coach after parting ways with Dusit Chalermsan.

Former Thailand international Surachai, 52, will take charge of the Rabbits until the end of the season, BG said.

Dusit, 51, guided Pathum to their first ever Thai League 1 title last year but was replaced by Australian Aurelio Vidmar.

Dusit, who played alongside Surachai for the national side, then joined Port for a second spell.

However, months later he quit the club after a string of poor results.

Late last year, BG surprisingly brought him back to replace Vidmar when the Rabbits were in contention to retain the league crown.

Dusit's second stint at BG lasted only 62 days as his charges failed to claim a single win in five games, with three draws and three losses.

Pathum drew 2-2 with Muang Thong United in Thai League 1 at the weekend.

Pathum are currently fifth in the league, six points behind leaders Buriram United.

Surachai, the first Thai coach to have earned a pro-license from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), will be in charge when BG host Port in the FA Cup today.

In the league, Pathum are at home to newcomers Nongbua on Saturday.

BG will meet third-tier side Krabi FC in the last 16 round of the League Cup next month.

In the AFC Champions League, they will play Jeonnam Dragons of South Korea, the Philippines' United City, and Melbourne City of Australia in Group G.

