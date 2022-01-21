Thai women fall 1-0 to Philippines

Victory in AFC Women’s Asia Cup opener the first for Philippines over Thailand in 13 tries

Thailand captain Silawan Intamee and the Philippines’ Eva Madarang vie for the ball in their AFC Women’s Asia Cup match on Friday in Mumbai. (AFC Photo)

MUMBAI: The Thai women’s football team face an uphill climb after a 1-0 loss to the Philippines in their opening match of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday in Mumbai.

Chandler McDaniel scored the winner late in the second half as the Philippines boosted their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals, while Thailand were left to rue their missed chances.

The Chaba Kaew dominated the match in terms of possession, 64% to 36%, and each side had plenty of opportunities, but it took 81 minutes before anyone found the back of the net. McDaniel collected a headed pass from Ryley Bugay and buried a right-footed shot from outside the box.

The Philippines, who came into the tie having not beaten Thailand in 12 previous attempts, started on the front foot but soon found themselves defending as the match progressed at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Thailand got into the action in the second minute when Saowalak Pengngam set up Miranda Nild but the forward’s left-footed shot from inside the box was deflected.

Orapin Waenngoen then tried her luck from distance off Phonphirun Philawan's layoff, but her shot failed to test Philippines’ goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel.

The Philippines thought they had taken the lead early on when Katrina Guillou smashed the ball into the back of the net against the run of play, but Thai keeper Waraporn Boonsing breathed a sigh of relief after the goal was ruled out.

Sensing the game slipping from their grasp, Thailand increased the intensity of their attacks and came close to scoring in the 14th minute when Nipawan Panyosuk forced a save from Davies-McDaniel.

Both teams continued to toil in front of goal as the score remained 0-0 going into the break.

Despite being reduced to counter-attacks, the Philippines had two clear-cut chances just after the hour mark with Quinley Quezada and Chandler McDaniel both just failing to find the target from inside the box.

The Philippines will be aiming to secure their second win when they face Australia on Monday, while Thailand meet Indonesia.

The top two teams in each group plus two best third-place sides will reach the quarter-finals.

The 2022 edition of the Women's Asian Cup has been expanded from eight to 12 nations and serves as Asia's qualifier for next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Asia has been granted five automatic berths at the finals in addition to Australia's spot as co-hosts, while two playoff spots are also available.

In other matches, two-time defending champions Japan brushed aside Myanmar 5-0 in their opening game while joint favourites Australia thrashed Indonesia 18-0.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored five times and Emily van Egmond hit four in Mumbai as Tony Gustavsson's side showed no mercy to an inexperienced Indonesia side marking the country's first qualification for the finals since 1989.

Earlier in the day, West Ham United midfielder Yui Hasegawa struck twice for Futoshi Ikeda's side as Japan made light work of Myanmar in their opening Group C match.

Japan, who beat Australia in the final in both 2014 and 2018, are joined in Group C by South Korea and Vietnam.