Angels hope to storm Buriram citadel

Bangkok United's Totchtawan Sripan.

Although True Bangkok United have suffered a slump in form since Thai League 1 began its second half of the season earlier this month, coach Totchtawan Sripan is looking forward to beating leaders Buriram United on Sunday.

The Angels are second, two points behind Buriram after 16 games.

But while Japanese coach Masatada Ishii has begun his reign at Buriram with three successive wins in all competitions, Bangkok United have been stuttering and were eliminated by Police Tero in the FA Cup in midweek.

Totchtawan blamed injuries to a couple of his key players for the poor run. "Our team have lost balance after some of our key players got injured," he said. "[Striker] Heberty [Fernandes] needs a late fitness test. Several players played for the national team and are not fully fit."

He said the capital side had not beaten Buriram for seven or eight years but did defeat them earlier this season.

"We have never beaten them at their home but we may be able to do it in this game if we are well-prepared. If our players are fit, we have a chance to beat them although it is not easy to do so at their home," the coach said. "We both are title contenders. A win will see us regain the lead and boost our confidence."

Buriram manager Boriphan Sunrod said he would like to see the Thunder Castle keep a clean sheet after conceding a goal in each of the previous two games.

"We have pressure in every game because our goal is to win every game. To achieve this, we must be well-prepared for every game," he said.

Boriphan said he hoped midfielder Supachok Sarachart returns for selection after getting injured while playing for Thailand.

Struggling champions BG Pathum United will try to put their campaign back on track under interim coach Surachai Jaturapattarapong.

The Rabbits, who parted ways with coach Dusit Chalermsan this week, host Nongbua Pitchaya on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two games this weekend have been postponed due to Covid-19 -- Port v Suphanburi and Ratchaburi v Muang Thong.