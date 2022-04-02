Section
Kind draw for Thai women in Uber Cup
Sports

Kind draw for Thai women in Uber Cup

published : 2 Apr 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: Sports

SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani.
SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani.

The Thai women were drawn into a relatively easy group in the Uber Cup while their male compatriots were handed a tough assignment in the Thomas Cup on Friday.

The Thai women's team, led by Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong, will play Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt in Group C.

The Thai men will face holders Indonesia and South Korea as well as Singapore In Group A following Friday's draw at a Bangkok hotel.

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will be held in Bangkok from May 8-15.

China, runners-up at the previous Thomas Cup, will have to contend with 2016 champions Denmark, France and African champions Algeria in Group B.

In the Uber Cup, 15-time champions and holders China will meet Taiwan, Spain and Australia in Group B.

The draw ceremony was attended by Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani and Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) president Patama Leeswadtrakul among other VIPs.

Khunying Patama thanked the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for giving Thailand the opportunity to host the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals for the second time in four years.

