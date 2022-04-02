The waiting may be over for Buriram United

Buriram on the doorstep of T1 glory

Masatada Ishii

Buriram United could wrap up the Thai League 1 title at Khon Kaen United on Saturday.

The Thunder Castle are nine points clear of defending champions BG Pathum United with four games remaining.

Buriram could win the title with a win or a draw and the result of Pathum's match against Port goes their way.

The Rabbits delayed Buriram's title celebration after they stunned the Thunder Castle at Chang Arena in the previous game.

"I hope we will win the game and the trophy tomorrow [today]. We must forget our loss to Pathum," Buriram coach Masatada Ishii said on Friday.

BG will be without defenders Victor Cardozo and Andres Tunez who both are suspended after collecting four yellow cards.

However, the Rabbits welcome back striker Diogo Luis Santo from suspension.