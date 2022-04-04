Chiangmai vow to come back 'stronger'

Chiangmai's Ekanit Panya (right) vies with Chiang Rai's Shinnaphat Leeaoh during a Thai League 1 match.

Chiangmai United became the first Thai League 1 side to be relegated to the second tier after they could only manage a goalless draw with Chiang Rai United in a northern derby on Saturday night.

Chiangmai coach Surachai Jirasirichote vowed to return to the top flight stronger as soon as possible.

"Our players have done their best, but it was difficult for us to survive -- we are not good enough to play in Thai League 1," he said.

"We have to start from the scratch and hope to return to Thai League 1 as a stronger team."

Surachai started with Ekanit Panya and Bill Rosimar but it turned out to be a tough away battle.

The visitors could have grabbed the upper hand in the first minute when Sergio Escudero beat an offside trap but ended up firing his shot wide.

The Beetles had their chance to go ahead but a free-kick from Getterson dos Santos was warded off by Chiangmai goalkeeper Pairoj Eiammak.

Pairoj then saved another shot from Siroch Chatthong 10 minutes from the break.

Chiangmai were good at counter-attacking in the second half but could not to convert their chances.