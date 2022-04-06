Section
Buriram take on Beetles, eye 7th title
Sports

Buriram take on Beetles, eye 7th title

published : 6 Apr 2022 at 08:22

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Buriram's Supachok Sarachart in action during a Thai League 1 match.
Buriram's Supachok Sarachart in action during a Thai League 1 match.

Buriram United are looking to capture their seventh Thai League 1 title when they host Chiang Rai United on Wednesday.

With three games remaining, the Thunder Castle are seven points ahead of champions BG Pathum United.

Buriram need a win against the Beetles to seal the title regardless of the outcome of Pathum's match against PT Prachuap which kicks off 30 minutes earlier.

Indeed, Buriram will claim the trophy as long as they match BG's result.

Buriram have stuttered in their previous two games, losing to Pathum and drawing with Khon Kaen.

They will be without forwards Supachai Chaided and Jonathan Bolingi.

Supachai is out for two months after sustaining an injury during the game against Khon Kaen.

Bolingi is suspended after being sent off for head-butting a Khon Kaen player.

However, other key players -- including Supachok Sarachart, Suphanat Mueanta, Pansa Hemviboon, Naruebodin Weerawatnodom and Theerathon Bunmathan -- are available for coach Masatada Ishii to select.

It could be a fierce encounter as Chiang Rai chief Miti Tiyapairat does not see eye to eye with Buriram chairman Newin Chidchob for political and footballing reasons.

Meanwhile, Pathum have enjoyed a good run with back-to-back wins against Buriram and Port.

