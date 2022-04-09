Section
Pornpawee powers into Korean final
Thai sixth seed to face hometown favourite An Se-young in badminton showdown

published : 9 Apr 2022 at 17:06

writer: Post Reporters

Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong hits a return against Kim Ga-eun of South Korea during their women’s singles semi-final at the Korea Open Badminton Championships in Suncheon on Saturday. (AFP Photo)
Pornpawee Chochuwong booked her berth in the women’s singles final of the US$360,000 Korea Open Championships in Suncheon on Saturday.

The Thai sixth seed battled past Kim Ga-eun of South Korea 17-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the semi-finals of the World Tour Super 500 badminton event.

It was another come-from-behind victory for Pornpawee, who also fought back to upset fourth-seeded compatriot Ratchanok Intanon in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who was forced to miss last month’s All England Open because of Covid-19, will play South Korean second seed An Se-young in Sunday’s final.

An upset Pusarla V Sindhu in straight sets (21-14, 21-17)  on a day to forget for the two-time Olympic medallist from India.

Women’s doubles stars Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard will also vie for the title on Sunday

The eighth-seeded pair cruised past Eom Hye-won and Kim Bo-ryeong of South Korea 21-17, 21-8 in 36 minutes.

They will take on another Korean combination, the seventh seeds Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong, who defeated compatriots Chang Ye-na and Jung Kyung-eun 23-21, 21-12.

Jonatan Christie, who defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the quarter-finals, advanced to the men’s singles title match with a two-game win over Srikanth Kidambi.

The Indonesian third seed downed the Indian 21-19, 21-16 and will meet China’s Weng Hongyang, who defeated Victor Svendsen of Denmark 22-20, 21-13.


