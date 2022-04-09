Everton secure vital 3 points

Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga is pursued by Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko (left) and midfielder Ben Godfrey during the clubs’ Premier League match at Goodison Park on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United’s miserable season continued on Saturday as Everton boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

Despite having possession just one-third of the time, the hosts made their opportunities count against United, who were hoping to achieve a victory that would have moved them level on points with Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place.

But the visitors’ task was made all the more difficult when Anthony Gordon gave Everton a first-half lead after 27 minutes.

For the Toffees, hovering above the relegation zone, the nerves showed after the break, but the visitors lacked the quality to get back into the match despite a wealth of attacking options on the pitch.

A late Cristiano Ronaldo effort was as close as United came to a leveller. The loss leaves English football’s most successful club in seventh place on 51 points, tied with West Ham but the London side, who face Brentford on Sunday, have a superior goal differential.

Everton defended for their lives at the death, hanging on for a precious victory that helped them pull four points clear of 18th-place Burnley, who travel to last-place Norwich City on Sunday.