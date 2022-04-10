Bangkok United rout 10-man Police

Bangkok United's Chananan Pombupha celebrates his goal against Police Tero.

Bangkok United ended a six-game winless run in Thai League 1 with a 4-1 victory over 10-man Police Tero on Saturday night.

The capital side started asserting themselves early in the match and went ahead in the ninth minute when Vander Luiz lobbed the ball to an unmarked Thitiphan Puangchan to score from close range.

The second goal for the visitors came after 21 minutes following a goalmouth frenzy.

Police goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool saved a shot from Heberty Fernandes before warding off Thitiphan's attempt off the rebound as well.

However, there was little the veteran goalkeeper could do to prevent a strike from Chananan Pombupha, who pounced on the second save from Sinthaweechai, from entering the net.

Arthit Boodjinda gave Police some hope, reducing the gap early in the second half, but Tossawat Limwannasatian set up Heberty to restore the Angels' two-goal advantage in the 57th minute. Anthony Carter then converted a late penalty.

Police were reduced to 10 men at the hour mark when Yodsak Chaowana picked up his second yellow card warning of the match.

In another match, Khon Kaen United rallied to edge already-relegated Chiangmai United 2-1.