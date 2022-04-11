Section
Sports

Suphanburi hold Beetles, Chonburi edge Prachuap

published : 11 Apr 2022 at 04:44

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Chiang Rai's Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul (right) vies with Suphanburi's Santipap Ratniyorm.

Suphanburi kept alive their hopes of escaping the drop following a 2-2 draw at former Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United on Sunday night.

Jung Han-Cheol gave Suphanburi the lead after 26 minutes but the edge was short-lived as the Beetles' Aakarawin Sawasdee levelled the score 12 minutes later.

Jung turned the villain early in the second half when he guided the ball into his own net, but the visitors were able to secure a point through a William Henrique goal at the hour mark.

Chonburi defeated PT Prachuap 2-1 at home.

Earlier in Saturday night's late games, Port produced another disappointing show as they were beaten 3-2 by fellow strugglers Ratchaburi.

Port were without defender Philip Roller who announced through a social media post before the match that "my Thai league season is over."

"Unfortunately, I have a bad news. I have to do a knee surgery and will miss the league, SEA Games and more things. But I will come back stronger," Roller said in the post.

Meanwhile, Muang Thong United were in devastating form against relegation-threatened Samut Prakan City, cruising to a big 5-2 victory.

The loss pushed Samut Prakan a step closer to relegation.

