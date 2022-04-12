Buriram clinch T1 crown, target treble

Buriram United players and staff celebrate winning the Thai League 1 title on Sunday night.

Buriram United are looking forward to making a clean sweep of three domestic titles after winning the Thai League 1 crown on Sunday night.

The Thunder Castle won 3-0 at Nongbua Pitchaya to wrap up the title thanks to goals from Supachok Sarachart, Theerathon Bunmathan and Ayub Masika.

Buriram have 62 points, five ahead of defending champions BG Pathum United and both have one game left.

It was Buriram's first win in their last four league games as the Thunder Castle celebrated their record extending seventh Thai League 1 title.

The northeastern side also lifted the trophy in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

"[Our] next match is on May 4 in the League Cup quarter-finals when we travel to Ratchaburi FC," the club said in a social media post.

"We are Thai league champions of 2021/22. But we still have missions in two more competitions."

Buriram have already reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

At Nongbua, Buriram went ahead in the 30th minute when Supachok scored from close range following a move by his brother Suphanat Mueanta and Myanmar striker Aung Thu.

The Thunder Castle increased their lead with Theerathon's strike in the 69th minute.

Masika completed the rout eight minutes from time.

Buriram will receive the trophy after their final league game of the season at Suphanburi on May 7.

Meanwhile, Pathum cemented their second place with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Nakhon Ratchasima.

Thailand striker Theerasil Dangda scored twice for the Rabbits after 65 and 79 minutes.

Worachit Kanitsribumphen added the other in the 73rd minute.