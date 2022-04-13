Top Thais to play Aramco Team Series

Three of Thailand's top golfing stars have confirmed their participation in the Aramco Team Series-Bangkok at Thai Country Club from May 12-14.

Breakout international star Patty Tavatanakit, the world No.14, will make her Aramco Team Series debut in the unique team and individual format next month.

Patty, 22, shot to fame in 2021 by winning her first major -- and maiden LPGA Tour title -- at the ANA Inspiration, now the Chevron Championship.

Former world No.1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn is another big name confirmed to tee it up in Bangkok in the US$1 million Ladies European Tour (LET) event.

She will be joined by her sister Moriya, along with a host of other up and coming Thai and Asian players.

Last year's debut Aramco Team Series season saw Thai world No.5 Atthaya Thitikul narrowly lose in a play-off in London.

Patty said: "It's amazing to see global tournaments like the Aramco Team Series come to my hometown of Bangkok. The ATS tournaments are providing really cool opportunities for players all over the world and the new wave of female talent in Thailand to get chances on the LET and impress in front of the world.

"There's a real buzz for women's golf in Thailand after some of our performances on the international stage so it's a great chance to keep that momentum."

The Aramco Team Series is golf's first team event series on any professional tour -- with visits to London, Sotogrande in Spain, New York and Jeddah following its opening Asian leg.

The format, which includes a player-led draft at each event, gives more golfers tournament opportunities helped by teaming up with the best players on the planet.

This season will also see a revised format for the event with the team event taking place over the first two days, with the third and final round for individuals making the cut in a last day shoot-out.

Ariya said: "I've heard really positive things about the Aramco Team Series with a fresh format and the chance to play and connect with different players on the LET.

"It gives players a lot more to play for during a tournament week both as a team and as an individual. I've enjoyed success before in team formats alongside my sister Moriya. So I'm looking forward to seeing who I get to team up with in the draft and a chance to host them on home soil in Thailand."

After Thailand, the series head to London (Centurion Club, June 16-18), Sotogrande (La Reserva Club De Sotogrande, Aug 18-20), New York (Venue to be announced, Oct 13-15), and Jeddah (Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Nov 9-11).