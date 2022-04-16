Swat Cats battle Dragons for survival in top league

Kwame Karikari

Nakhon Ratchasima host fellow relegation contenders Ratchaburi in Thai League 1 on Saturday.

Nakhon Ratchasima are 13th, one place above the drop zone with just one point ahead of 14th-ranked Suphanburi.

Ratchaburi, who have 31 points, and Nakhon Ratchasima both have four games remaining.

Nakhon Ratchasima, who were hammered 3-0 by BG Pathum United in their previous game, have failed to win in their last five matches.

The Swat Cats will pin their hopes on their leading striker Kwame Karikari who has scored 12 league goals this term.

Ratchaburi's confidence has been boosted by their 3-2 win over Port in their previous match.

But the Dragons will be without Derley and Daisuke Sato who are suspended.

Suphanburi, meanwhile, face Police Tero.

Beetles face Kitchee

Thai League 1 side Chiang Rai United will start their AFC Champions League campaign on Saturday when they meet Hong Kong's Kitchee in Group J at Buriram City Stadium.

Kitchee, who missed out on the knockout stage last season, are keen to make the round of 16 this time around.

Chiang Rai, on the other hand, are aiming to make it past the group stage in their third consecutive attempt.

Beetles coach Emerson Pereira is looking for an improved performance from his side this time around.